The CIA has Confirmed Russia's Intervention in the Presidential Election
The CIA confirms allegations of Russia's interference in US presidential elections last year. "The conclusions of the intelligence services have not changed," the government said in a message quoted by the agencies.
The statement comes hours after President Donald Trump announced he believed Putin's assurances that Russia had nothing to do with the US election.
On Twitter, the US president described the conversation with Putin as good and condemned all who criticized his efforts to improve relations with Russia as haters and fools. Trump's Asian tour continues in the Philippines.
