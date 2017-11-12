1/3 of Job Offerings in Bulgaria are for a Minimum Wage Position

Nearly one third of job vacancies are for a minimum wage, according to an analysis of the Institute for Market Economics of the Employment Agency.

As of 9 November, 13,205 vacancies are available, distributed in 3716 job ads. Wage data refers only to ads that indicate pay, but most of the positions are advertised without this information, IME said. For 56% of advertisements containing 52% of jobs, there is no announced pay or duration of the work day.

At regional level, the average salary ranges from 515 leva in Yambol to 1049 leva in Smolyan, where there is a serious demand for metalworkers and welders (in very good financial conditions). The average salary in the capital is the second highest - 815 leva.

Despite the current Smolyan Championship in terms of average wages, the capital continues to be the area concentrating a large part of vacancies, both in general (26.5%) and high-paying advertisements, IME said. In Sofia are only 18% of the minimum wage jobs and 51% of those offering over 1000 BGN. More than half of the listings in the capital are for over BGN 750 pay.

Once again, the review of EA data shows the high relative share of vacancies in the country, which offer a minimum wage (29.3%), analysts said. Even more, this share is taken into account, given the expected lowest salary level from January 1 - BGN 510. Then the share of the minimum paid positions is 42%.

The Institute also notes another trend - in many of the poorer areas of the country, there is also an extremely low share of jobs against which there is a declared pay and working time. It will not be surprising if it turns out that many of the "hidden" conditions for starting work are hidden for good reasons (such as lower than minimum wage), experts say.