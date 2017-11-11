Putin and Trump Talked Briefly About Syria in Vietnam

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Danang, Vietnam, reports CNN.

The two adopted a joint statement on Syria, backed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. They reaffirmed the importance of the presence of deescalation zones in the conflict.

"Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump reiterated the importance of deescalation zones as a temporary measure to reduce violence in Syria and the implementation of ceasefire agreements to improve access to humanitarian aid and to create the conditions for a final political decision conflict, "the declaration says. They also recalled their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called for an increase in humanitarian aid to the Asian nation.

In their view, the country's crisis has no military solution, and progress must be sought against UN Security Council resolution 2254. The two leaders also declared their determination to liquidate "Islamic state" in the Middle East. Putin and Trump welcomed the conclusion on November 8 in Amman of a memorandum between the United States, Russia and Jordan, based on the ceasefire in southern Syria. Control over the agreement will continue to be carried out with the participation of experts from the three countries. The Russian-American contacts at the APEC meeting became the main intrigue in Danang.

The Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation is a regional economic organization based in Singapore, established in 1989 in Canberra, on a proposal from the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand