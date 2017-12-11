Bulgargaz Demanded a 5% Increase in the Price of Gas
An increase of 4.85% in the price of gas for the first quarter of next year is envisaged by the public provider Bulgargaz, the company said.
The estimated gas price for this period is 359.87 BGN / hm3 (excluding access, transit, excise and VAT) - an increase of 16.65 BGN / hm3 or 4.85% (an increase of 1.56 BGN ./MWh or 4.84%) compared to the price for the fourth quarter of 2017.
The increase is due to the higher exchange rate of the lev against the US dollar and the expected higher import prices of natural gas. The final proposal of Bulgargaz EAD for the approval of the price of natural gas for the first quarter of 2018 will be submitted to the KEVR on 11.12.2017.
