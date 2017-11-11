Earthquake with a Force 4 on the Richter Scale near Svoge, People Felt it in Sofia
An earthquake of 4 on the Richter is registered this morning on the territory of Bulgaria. This was announced by the Seismological Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, NOVA reported.
The shock occurred at 6:55 am and was felt mostly in Sofia.
An earthquake is registered about 30 km north of Sofia, in the Svoge area. Its depth is 13.9 km.
