Roman Woman’s Bronze Statuette, 300 More Artifacts Seized from Treasure Hunters Showcased in Exhibition in Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 10, 2017, Friday // 19:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Roman Woman’s Bronze Statuette, 300 More Artifacts Seized from Treasure Hunters Showcased in Exhibition in Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik This 2nd-3rd century AD Ancient Roman bronze statuette of a woman is the emblem of the exhibition of artifacts rescued from treasure hunters in Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik. Photo: Pazardzhik Regional Museum of History via ArchaeiologyinBulgaria.com

A total of 300 archaeological artifacts from different ages, including a 2nd-3rd century AD Ancient Roman bronze figurine of a woman, which have been seized from treasure hunters in Bulgaria’s southern Pazardzhik District, have been showcased in a special exhibition of the Pazardzhik Regional Museum of History.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

 

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pazardzhik, Pazardzhik Regional Museum of History, exhibition, exhibitions, Ancient Rome, Roman Empire, treasure hunters, treasure hunter, archaeology, archaeologist, archaeologists, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria