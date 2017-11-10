Unique Innovative Products will be Presented at a Forum in Sofia

A web based application to create a personalized smiley design that solves clinical cases in aesthetic dentistry, a unique Mobile Technology Lab for Smart Digital Monitoring (SDM 30) for electric motors are just some of the innovative products that will be presented at the International Business Forum "Future form of cooperation between innovators and investors ".

The event will be held on November 11, 2017, in the hall "John Atanasov", Sofia Tech Park, under the patronage of Dimitar Glavchev, Chairman of the National Assembly.

Bulgarian Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Maria Gabriel, the founder of SoftUni and the winner of the John Atanasov Award Dr. Svetlin Nakov, MEP Andrey Novakov, Professor Georgi Chobanov, Director of the Institute for Nuclear Research and Nuclear Energy at BAS Assoc. Prof. Dimitar Tonev are among the lecturers who will participate.

Some of the topics that will be presented are: "Blockchain technology, what are cryptocurrencies and how they work and ICO / token sale as a financing tool"; "Smokeless Products", "Modern Designs for the Innovation" and others.