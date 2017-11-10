Visit of Foreign Minister Zaharieva in Rome

Today in Rome are the official meetings of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva with her Italian counterpart, Angelino Alfano, and with the Italian State Secretary for European Affairs, Sandro Gozi, reports BNT.

During the meetings were discussed bilateral issues with a focus on defense and cooperation and evaluation. Minister Zaharieva will present the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU as well as the Bulgarian vision in the debates on the future of Europe. Issues such as migration and the Schengen reform will also be addressed.