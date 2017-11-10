Radioactive Cloud from Russia is Passing Over Europe

Cloud with low radioactivity has passed over Europe in recent weeks, according to data from the French Institute of Nuclear Safety. According to their study, the radioactive radionuclide Ruthenium-106 was contained in the cloud. The reason for the radioactivity is supposed to be the result of an incident in a nuclear facility in Russia or Kazakhstan, which occurred at the end of September.

The report from the French agency provides detailed information on the radioactive cloud movements since then.

The agency explains that the content of Ruthenium-106 is above the norm but is far below the thresholds beyond which can be a threat to human health and the environment.

The French agency also distributed a map showing where the radioactive cloud had passed.

The agency is firmly convinced that this could not be a nuclear power incident.