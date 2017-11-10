Grigor Takes us Behind the Scenes of the Gala Dinner in London (VIDEO)

Grigor Dimitrov took all fans of tennis behind the scenes at the official dinner before the start of the ATP final tournament in London. In the exclusive video the Bulgarian showed the atmosphere and some of the teasers before the race.

The eight tennis players were riding a boat, and Grigor grabbed the microphone and i talked with all his opponents.

"You're wearing the same tie as mine, so you're elegant," said Roger Federer, the leader in the Boris Becker group.

Nadal and Grigor's first rival, Dominic Thiem, said they were excited.