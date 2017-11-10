Vegans in Bulgaria are Establishing a Political Party

The vegans in Bulgaria protested a day before the Meat Mania exhibition and wanted it to be stopped. Whether the action has succeeded and what are the future plans of the native vegans - that is what Narodov, chairman of the Bulgarian vegan union, talked about in front of BiT.

"No, we were unable to stop the show. It's not a fast process. We are just the voice of the animals and we want to inform people about animal problems and how not to exploit them, how we have enslaved them. And our actions are still successful. Now thenotion - meat is murder is not a taboo. We have about 400 volunteers now, "Donev explained.

The vegans want to stop horseback riding, because the horses were deformed, and they were in pain.

"We want to veganise the whole world. We want to create a political party. We are aware that in order to bring such social pressure and lobby, we need to get involved in all institutions. It is logical, "Donev added.