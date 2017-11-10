The Center of Stara Zagora was cut off Because of a Broken Gas Pipeline

The Stara Zagora Municipality building was evacuated because of a broken gas pipeline in the center of the city. There were no injured people in the incident, the city police said.

The highway gas pipeline was slammed shortly before 11am on Friday during repair works on the central Tsar Simeon Veliki Boulevard in Stara Zagora. The supply of methane has been stopped. The residual gas flow was stopped minutes before 12 hours. The central square around the site of the accident continues to be blocked, and in the area there is police and fire forces.

Evacuation of all people who were in the immediate vicinity of the pipeline was carried out. The Municipality of Stara Zagora said that the measurements of the air quality from the specialized cars of the fire and gas supply companies showed no deviations from the norms. At 13.30, after lunch, the municipal administration restored normal work.