Bulgaria: The Monument of the Soviet Army in Plovdiv was Painted with Swastikas Source: iNews.bg

The monument of the Soviet Army in Plovdiv, known as the Alyosha monument, has been painted with swastikas, anti-Semitic slogans and offensive political messages, including against the spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zaharova, reports mediapool. 

Soviet Army Monument in Sofia often gets vandalised too, which gave rise to controversial words by Zaharova in recent days, including a statement that the rescue of Bulgarian Jews during the Second World War was due to the Soviet army. There is currently no reaction from Russia for the painted monument of Alyosha, but there is a declaration from the BSP's municipal and regional council.

A statement from the organization says that "today's vandalism is a manifestation of neo-fascism and must be punished." The Socialists urge the President, Prime minister and leaders of all political parties to condemn what has happened. They insist that the municipality in Plovdiv take measures for the protection of the monument. The local organization of the BSP will mark the 60th anniversary of the monument on Sunday.

