A New Meeting of the Balkan Leaders on December 8th

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will visit Belgrade on December 8th. In the Serbian capital, he will participate in a four-sided meeting. It will include Serbian President Alexander Vucic, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.

The government press service announced that the agenda and topics to be discussed by the four government and state leaders are in the process of being established. This is the second meeting in this format, the first one was in Euxinograd on October 3, 2017. Then Prime Minister Borisov, who hosted, said: "In the Balkans, we have come to terms that there is no great, but that we are all equal. There must be peace and prosperity. "

