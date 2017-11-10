Steven Seagal was Also Accused of Sexual Harassment

Crime | November 10, 2017, Friday // 13:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Steven Seagal was Also Accused of Sexual Harassment Source: Twitter

Action star Steven Segal is another actor accused of sexual harassment. Within a few hours, he was accused by three actresses, reports Variety. 

First Julian Margulis announced that in 1989 she was invited to a meeting in a hotel room for casting. Arriving at the scene, there was only Segal, who was demonstrating his pistol. She hurried to escape from the room.

There was a message on Twitter by actress Porcia de Rossi that she had visited his office while working on a joint project that Seagal was also a producer of. There Seagal said that for the success of the film it is important to show that there is a strong attraction between them. After that he pushed de Rossi to sit down and took off his pants.

The actress, however, managed to escape and called her agent, who only noted that he did not know Seagal was not the type of guy Porcia de Rossi was going to fall for.

Steve Segal, now 65, has not commented on the accusations yet. The wave of sexual harassment reports started a month ago with numerous accusation against producer Harvey Weinstein. What followed was an outburst of complaints against Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, director Lars von Treyr, Mariah Carey, Louis C.K and others.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Steven Seagal, sexual harassment, accusations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria