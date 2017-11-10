Steven Seagal was Also Accused of Sexual Harassment

Action star Steven Segal is another actor accused of sexual harassment. Within a few hours, he was accused by three actresses, reports Variety.

First Julian Margulis announced that in 1989 she was invited to a meeting in a hotel room for casting. Arriving at the scene, there was only Segal, who was demonstrating his pistol. She hurried to escape from the room.

There was a message on Twitter by actress Porcia de Rossi that she had visited his office while working on a joint project that Seagal was also a producer of. There Seagal said that for the success of the film it is important to show that there is a strong attraction between them. After that he pushed de Rossi to sit down and took off his pants.

The actress, however, managed to escape and called her agent, who only noted that he did not know Seagal was not the type of guy Porcia de Rossi was going to fall for.

Steve Segal, now 65, has not commented on the accusations yet. The wave of sexual harassment reports started a month ago with numerous accusation against producer Harvey Weinstein. What followed was an outburst of complaints against Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, director Lars von Treyr, Mariah Carey, Louis C.K and others.