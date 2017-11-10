Ex-parliament Speaker of Catalonia Forcadell Granted Bail

Spain's Supreme Court has decided that the chairman of the Catalan Parliament, Carme Forcadelll, will be released on bail of 150,000 euros. The 58-year-old Forcadell, is under investigation about her role in proclaiming the independence of Catalonia.

Four other Catalan lawmakers, who appeared themselves in court after being summoned, had to pay a 25,000-euro guarantee. Fifth MP will be released without a cash guarantee, but under certain conditions.

All six local parliamentarians are accused of anti-state activity, rebellion, and misuse of state funds. They have already testified before the court. Carmen Forcadell, who until recently headed the Catalan Parliament, said that the declaration of independence of 27 October was not legally binding as a document.

The crimes under investigation of Catalan lawmakers are punishable under Spanish law with up to 30 years in prison.