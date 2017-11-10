Expositions from the First Bulgarian Kingdom in the Louvre in 2018

Cultural riches ​​from the period of the First Bulgarian Kingdom will be highlighted in the Louvre exhibition in Paris in 2018. This is clear from a message from the Ministry of Culture.

In the French capital, Minister of Culture Boil Banov will sign a cooperation agreement with the museum. Thus he will continue the initiative of his predecessor Vezhdi Rashidov for joint exhibitions and exchange of specialists with the Louvre, the announcement says.

A Bulgarian exhibition in the Louvre is part of the cultural program of the EU presidency, which our country will take in the first half of 2018. In 2015 Bulgaria presented itself in Paris with the exhibition "The Epopee of the Thracian Kings - Archaeological Discovery in Bulgaria". Meanwhile, "Meetings with the Egyptian Priest" visited in Sofia and Plovdiv.

During his visit to Paris, Minister Banov will present at the headquarters of UNESCO the mosaics of the Bishop's Basilica of Philippopolis, known as the Great Basilica in Plovdiv. This is another subject with which Bulgaria will apply for entry in the UNESCO indicative list of the world cultural heritage monuments. Boil Banov will also take part in the ceremony dedicated to Irina Bokova, who steps down from her position, she has been at the head of the organization for 8 years.