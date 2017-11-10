Macron with a Surprise Visit to Saudi Arabia due to the Crisis in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia Mohammad bil Sulman have discussed recent events in the Middle East during a surprise visit of Macron in Riyadh, the France press reported.

Macron has condemned the attempt by the Yemeni army to strike the international airport in Riyadh, which was prevented. The topic of conversation between the two was the crisis surrounding Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who announced on Saturday to local media during his visit to Saudi Arabia that he resigned because he feared for his life. The Lebanese Prime Minister has not yet returned to Beirut. According to senior Lebanese diplomats, Hariri was held up against his will in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia denies this, but Hariri himself has not denied that his free movement is limited.