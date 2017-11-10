Trump and Putin will not have a Formal Meeting in Vietnam
US President Donald Trump will not meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Vietnam during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Bloomberg reported, quoting US State Department spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.
The reason for cancellation of the meeting is the busy schedule of the head of the White House, says Sanders.
In front of the ABC channel, she suggested the two leaders might find themselves in the halls of the summit and talk, but that will not be an official meeting.
Earlier, Russian President Dmitry Peskov's spokesman noted that Moscow plans to reach an agreement on the form of the meeting between Putin and Trump in Vietnam in the near future. According to him, talks may take place on Friday, but there is no agreed agenda. In Vietnam during an informal meeting, Putin and Trump can discuss bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, and the tensions on the Korean peninsula, former assistant to the head of state, Yuri Ushakov, said.
The Russian and US presidents met at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July.
- » A New Meeting of the Balkan Leaders on December 8th
- » Macron with a Surprise Visit to Saudi Arabia due to the Crisis in Lebanon
- » Putin and Trump will Meet Tomorrow
- » Donald Trump and Melania Landed in Seoul
- » Trump Praised the North Koreans as "Great People"
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister Will be on a Working Visit to Spain on 5 and 6 November