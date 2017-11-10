Brexit will be Official on March 29, 2019 at 23:00 GMT

The exact time of the departure of Britain from the European Union will be at 23:00 GMT on March 29, 2019, world news agencies said.

This was recorded with a correction to the Bill on the release of Britain by the European Union, which is currently in parliamentary procedure. The clarification is at the insistence of some British MPs because, according to the ministry for Brexit, some were worried that the term would not be mentioned in the law.

Even after the June 2016 EU exit referendum, Prime Minister Theresa May named 29 March as the date of official separation and recently repeated it. More surprising is the time the British government has chosen for Brexit. The split will take place at midnight in Brussels, but an hour earlier in London.