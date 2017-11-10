Part of an Apartment Block in Russia Collapsed, 6 People Died (Video)

A part of a residential block from the first to the ninth floor in the town of Izhevsk was destroyed. Under the rubble, there may be people left, a rescue operation is underway, TASS reports.

So far, six dead and four wounded have been reported.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the dwellings in the destroyed part there may have been 10-15 people.

More than 1,000 people and 185 technology units are engaged in the search for survivors. Some of the concrete slabs of the block have lost their structural integrity and can collapse any moment.

The explosion of the block's gas system is the most likely cause of the incident.

A group of 100 dogs specially trained for rescue operations and special night-work equipment with drones were sent to Izhevsk.