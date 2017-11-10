Part of an Apartment Block in Russia Collapsed, 6 People Died (Video)

Society » INCIDENTS | November 10, 2017, Friday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Part of an Apartment Block in Russia Collapsed, 6 People Died (Video) Instagram, Credit: elmira_air

A part of a residential block from the first to the ninth floor in the town of Izhevsk was destroyed. Under the rubble, there may be people left, a rescue operation is underway, TASS reports.

So far, six dead and four wounded have been reported.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the dwellings in the destroyed part there may have been 10-15 people.
More than 1,000 people and 185 technology units are engaged in the search for survivors. Some of the concrete slabs of the block have lost their structural integrity and can collapse any moment.

 The explosion of the block's gas system is the most likely cause of the incident.

A group of 100 dogs specially trained for rescue operations and special night-work equipment with drones were sent to Izhevsk.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, apartment block, explosion, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria