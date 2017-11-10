PM Borisov Gathered the Security Council

With the leadership of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the Security Council of the Council of Ministers examines a draft of an updated National Security Strategy. After discussing it, it will be submitted for approval by the Council of Ministers and adopted by the National Assembly, the government press service reports.

The development of the updated strategy is in line with the government's government program for the period 2017-2021 and in response to a statement of May 30th of the National Security Advisory Council to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Representatives of the President - Security and Defense Secretary Stefan Yanev and Secretary General Dimitar Stoyanov attended the discussion.

