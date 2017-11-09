1,000-Year-Old Child’s Bracelet with Virgin Mary Stamp Found at Momchil’s Fortress in Southern Bulgaria

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 20:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 1,000-Year-Old Child’s Bracelet with Virgin Mary Stamp Found at Momchil’s Fortress in Southern Bulgaria One of the ends of the 11th-12th century child’s bracelet discovered in Bulgaria’s Momchil’s Fortress has a stamp showing Virgin Mary Oranta. Photo: Maritsa daily, via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

A metal child’s bracelet from the 11th-12th century with a stamp depicting the Virgin Mary – or the Holy Mother of God, as she is known in Eastern Orthodox Christianity – has been discovered by archaeologists during the excavations of the medieval Momchil’s Fortress near Smolyan in Southern Bulgaria.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Smolyan, Momchil's Fortress, Middle Ages, archaeologist, archaeologists, excavations, Virgin Mary, Rhodope Mountains, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria