The Most Influential Sunni Imam have Met with the Pope

World | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Most Influential Sunni Imam have Met with the Pope Source: Twitter

The Grand Imam of the influential Sunni institution Al Azhar Ahmed at Taeeb met in Rome with Pope Francis and pledged his co-operation in the fight against terrorism, the France press reported.

"Against this cancer, which metastasizes at various locations around the world, Al Azhar offers his resources and his fullest cooperation to constantly work together to find solutions to terrorism," said the imam of the colloquium.

He mentioned "Islam that fought against himself" and recalled that Muslims are victims of terrorism and pay "higher price than others".

With Pope Francis, "we have discussed the many issues that have plagued the world and have tried to find ways to alleviate the suffering of the poor and the unhappy." I am convinced that dialogue between religions, wise men is needed, otherwise we may return to an epoch of violence and darkness, "said the Imam.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: imam, Sunni, Pope Francis, meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria