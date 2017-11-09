The Most Influential Sunni Imam have Met with the Pope

The Grand Imam of the influential Sunni institution Al Azhar Ahmed at Taeeb met in Rome with Pope Francis and pledged his co-operation in the fight against terrorism, the France press reported.

"Against this cancer, which metastasizes at various locations around the world, Al Azhar offers his resources and his fullest cooperation to constantly work together to find solutions to terrorism," said the imam of the colloquium.

He mentioned "Islam that fought against himself" and recalled that Muslims are victims of terrorism and pay "higher price than others".

With Pope Francis, "we have discussed the many issues that have plagued the world and have tried to find ways to alleviate the suffering of the poor and the unhappy." I am convinced that dialogue between religions, wise men is needed, otherwise we may return to an epoch of violence and darkness, "said the Imam.