Bulgaria: Iran Intends to Legalize Bitcoin Source: Twitter

The Iranian government intends to legalize Bitcoin as a legal tender on the territory of the country.

The information is from Cryptocoinsnews, quoting the Iranian media. Minister of Information and Communication Technologies of Iran Amir Hossein Davaye in an interview with Shargh newspaper said the intentions of the ministry to prepare the country for the legalization of Bitcoin as a standard currency.

"The ministry has carried out a number of research to prepare the necessary infrastructure for the use of Bitcoin in the country," said Amir Hossain. The Minister believes crypto currencies have a great economic and infrastructure potential and added that the legalization of digital currencies fully corresponds to the interests of the Iranian state.

Tags: Iran, cryptocurrency, legalization, bitcoin
