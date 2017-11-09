The EC has Positive Forecasts for the Bulgarian Economy
The European Commission is revising its forecast for the Bulgarian economy in a sharp upward direction. According to Brussels, this year our economic growth will be 3.9%, after the European Commission projected 2.9% in the spring. The reason - according to the EC, it is domestic consumption. Because of this, there has been an increase in imports, while our net exports are declining and their contribution to our economy will practically be zero.
The EC also reports another positive change - the move towards moderate inflation. For this year, Brussels expects 1% inflation after Bulgaria was in a state of deflation mostly because of the Plamen Oresharski government.
- » PM Borisov: The Western Balkans to Replace the UK in the EU
- » Borisov: Bulgaria is Ready to take the Lead of the Council of the European Union
- » Juncker: I Like the Motto of the Bulgarian EU Presidency - "United We Stand Strong"
- » PM Borisov and Ministers will Present the Bulgarian Presidency in Brussels LIVE STREAM
- » The Association of Honorary Consuls will Work for the Bulgarian Euro Presidency
- » Brussels is Preparing Cuts of Euro Funding for Countries with High Level of Corruption