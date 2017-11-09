The EC has Positive Forecasts for the Bulgarian Economy

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 16:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EC has Positive Forecasts for the Bulgarian Economy Source: Pixabay

The European Commission is revising its forecast for the Bulgarian economy in a sharp upward direction. According to Brussels, this year our economic growth will be 3.9%, after the European Commission projected 2.9% in the spring. The reason - according to the EC, it is domestic consumption. Because of this, there has been an increase in imports, while our net exports are declining and their contribution to our economy will practically be zero.

The EC also reports another positive change - the move towards moderate inflation. For this year, Brussels expects 1% inflation after Bulgaria was in a state of deflation mostly because of the Plamen Oresharski government.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, forecast, Bulgaria, economy, positive
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria