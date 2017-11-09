Bulgarian Company Builds a Dairy Factory in Belarus

Bulgarian companies are active in Belarus in the field of dairy production, restaurant and agricultural pharmacy. This was made clear during a meeting between Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Manolev and the Minister of Taxes and Fees of Belarus Sergei Nakayko. The meeting is held in Minsk, the Ministry of Economy said.

There are good examples of successful Bulgarian projects in Belarus, and a positive signal is that new ones are currently being implemented, says the report. Currently, the Bulgarian enterprise Genesis builds a dairy factory to the town of Mogilev. The investment amounts to about EUR 8 million.

"Bulpharma" has expanded its production of agricultural preparations, in its plant to Minsk, mainly using Bulgarian raw materials for it. One of the most famous restaurants in the Belarussian capital was owned by the Bulgarian company "Grandson" until one year ago - "Gabrovo" restaurant. Now the company works with restaurant "Sofia" in Minsk and restaurant "Gabrovo" in Mogilev.

"These companies can also be used as a prerequisite for more representatives of the Bulgarian business to get acquainted with the opportunities that the Belarusian economy can offer, and hope that our joint contacts will lead to an increase in the investments from Belarus," says Deputy- Minister Manolev.

Belarusian companies have presented their capabilities in the production of rail, road, trolley and tramway rolling stock as well as in the field of machine building. Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko. They supported the establishment of new contacts at regional level between Bulgaria and Belarus, as well as regional groupings of entrepreneurs, the report said. Manolev and Kravchenko have also discussed the prospects for increasing bilateral trade through deepening intergovernmental contacts.