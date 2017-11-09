The Price of Water in Vratsa, Burgas and Yambol is Rising

More expensive drinking water for the subscribers in Vratsa, Bourgas and Yambol. The increase is envisaged in a draft of the regulator, according to the requests for investments of the water and sewerage companies, bTV announced.

In Vratsa the water will rise by between 12 and 33%. More serious is the increase for subscribers receiving water by gravitational routes. The increase in Yambol is almost 19 percent. There must also be a wastewater treatment plant. As of next year, the regulators are preparing another increase with a similar percentage.

The water for the subscribers of the water and sewerage system in Burgas will increase by 13%. In exchange for higher prices, subscribers must get better, cleaner water.