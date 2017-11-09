EC Proposes in 2030th Vehicles to be Harmless for the Air Quality

The European Commission has proposed that the exhaust fumes of all new passenger cars and minibuses in the EU be 30 percent lower in 2030 compared to 2021, the EC press service said. The share of the EU in global sales of new passenger cars has fallen from 34 per cent before the financial crisis (2008-2009) to 20 per cent to date. In order to maintain market shares and accelerate the transition to low and zero-emission vehicles, the Commission proposes new targets for all new passenger cars and minibuses in the EU that will apply from 2025 and 2030 respectively .

Today's proposals set realistic and enforceable rules to help ensure a competition field between manufacturers. These proposals will be supported by targeted financial levers to ensure their rapid deployment. The CO2 reduction targets proposed by the EC are based on in-depth analysis and broad stakeholder involvement, from non-governmental organizations to industry representatives. The average amount of carbon dioxide emitted will have to be 30 percent lower in 2030 compared to 2021. The proposal includes targets for 2025 and 2030. The interim target for 2025 foresees a boost for investment. The 2030 targets provide stability and provide long-term guidance to preserve the flow of such investments. These objectives help to promote the transition from existing vehicles with internal combustion engines to environmentally friendly vehicles.

The proposal includes an action plan and investment decisions for the trans-European deployment of alternative fuel infrastructure. The EC also aims to offer long-distance bus lines in Europe and alternative options for the use of private cars. Proposals to be discussed by EU ministers and MEPs are pending. The Commission calls on all stakeholders to work closely together on the swift adoption and implementation of these proposals.