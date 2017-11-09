Bulgarian Credit Risk Manager is Suing Citibank Because of Racial Discrimination

Bulgarian citizen Georgi Mechkarov, a former employee of Citibank in the UK, has filed a lawsuit against the employer which lasts for two years and nine months, accusing the bank of racial discrimination, mediapool said.

The complainant alleges that discrimination against Eastern Europeans is a common occurrence in the UK and that for the first time a worker of East European origin is admitted to a labor tribunal. The Bulgarian states that he has decided on this move to show that eastern Europeans have to know their rights and are protected by law.

The culmination of the case will be from 13 to 17 November, when he will be seen in a labor tribunal in East London. Georgi Mechkarov was Vice President of Securities Transactions. Although he worked extremely consciously about 16 hours a day, and as a worker he has almost always been judged on the highest scale, he accuses management of systematic discrimination on racial grounds.

The charges date back to 2010-2013. Currently, Georgi Mechkarov is Vice President of Credit Risk Management at Morgan Stanley, he claims that he has always been told on various occasions that things are not as simple as in Bulgaria The real crisis occurs in January 2012 when he was downgraded, and a Russian-speaking employee was appointed on his position, for whom the bank stated that "has an experience that exceeds the type of "grocery stores" type of credit approved in Eastern Europe." Undercover, Mechkarov continues to work, often staying in the office at night.

He claims he has lost 30 kilograms because of his stay at the bank. One morning after he stayed in the office, his chief, passing by the desk, told him: "Don't you bathe in Bulgaria?" Mechkarov also claims that an innovation he came up with has been appropriated by the leadership and they have done everything they can to get rid of him.

Citibank denies the accusations of the Bulgarian but has offered him the sum of 8 300 pounds to settle the case outside the court that he refused. Now Mechkarov sued the bank for damages worth 2.5 million pounds.