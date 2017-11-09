The Spanish Constitutional Court Annuls the Declaration of Independence of Catalonia

Bulgaria: The Spanish Constitutional Court Annuls the Declaration of Independence of Catalonia Source: Twitter

The Spanish Constitutional Court annuls the declaration of the Catalan parliament of 27 October on unilateral declaration of independence, Reuters reported.

Hours after Catalonia declared independence as a result of a vote in the regional parliament, ending 70 votes in favor and 10 against, the Spanish government removed the Catalan prime minister and dismissed the parliament.

