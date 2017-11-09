Yemen Faces the Worst Famine in Decades, Warned the UN

Yemen, who has been subjected to a Saudi Arabian blockade since Monday, faces the worst famine in recent decades, which can take millions of victims, warned UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lukok, quoted by the France press.

Speaking after a closed session of the Security Council, Lukok told reporters he had requested immediate resumption of humanitarian aid for the Yemeni population, which was interrupted from the beginning of the week.

The UN Security Council has asked Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition in Yemen to leave open ports and airports in Yemen to be able to deliver humanitarian aid.

