28 years have passed since the fall of the Berlin Wall. One of the brightest symbols of the Cold War which divided the East from the West no longer exists.

On the night of 12 August 13, 1961, Berlin wakes up divided. The GDR police and military initially stray barbed wire, and in the years to come, they completed a fence.

45 thousand concrete blocks with a height of more than 3 meters surround West Berlin - 155 km concrete wall. The soldiers are ordered to fire anyone who tried to cross.

Hundreds of Germans die in an attempt to cross the most secured border in Europe.

For 28 years The Berlin Wall divided families, friends and peoples. 28 years after the fall fragments of it are still in the center of Berlin, not to divide but to remind, commented bTV.