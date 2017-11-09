28 Years have Passed Since the Fall of the Berlin Wall

World | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 11:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 28 Years have Passed Since the Fall of the Berlin Wall Source: Twitter

28 years have passed since the fall of the Berlin Wall. One of the brightest symbols of the Cold War which divided the East from the West no longer exists. 

On the night of 12 August 13, 1961, Berlin wakes up divided. The GDR police and military initially stray barbed wire, and in the years to come, they completed a fence.

45 thousand concrete blocks with a height of more than 3 meters surround West Berlin - 155 km concrete wall. The soldiers are ordered to fire anyone who tried to cross.

Hundreds of Germans die in an attempt to cross the most secured border in Europe.

For 28 years The Berlin Wall divided families, friends and peoples. 28 years after the fall fragments of it are still in the center of Berlin, not to divide but to remind, commented bTV.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Berlin Wall, fall, 28 years
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria