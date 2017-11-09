Turkey Detained more than 500 Illegal Migrants who were Heading for Bulgaria and Greece

Turkish border authorities detained 575 illegal migrants and refugees who were preparing to cross illegally to Bulgaria and Greece. This was announced by the Security Directorate of the city of Edirne, reports sega. 

Some of the illegal migrants were hiding in the villages of Orhanie, Sarakapanar and Bosnokoy, not far from the Bulgarian border. The other group of migrants was hiding in Uzunkopru, Ipsala and Meric, in the immediate vicinity of the Greek border, the police message said.

They then state that all detainees - from Morocco, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar - have been handed over to the migration authorities in the city of Edirne.

