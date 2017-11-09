Barack Obama Appeared in Court after being Summoned for Jury Duty

World | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 11:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Barack Obama Appeared in Court after being Summoned for Jury Duty Source: Twitter

Former US President Barack Obama was summoned by a court in Chicago after receiving a letter obliging him to become a jury in court for a case.

Obama, however, quickly left the courtroom after he was dismissed at random, as is the American practice, like many other potential jurors.

The former president arrived with a motorcade, accompanied by bodyguards, and was expected by some of his fellow citizens who carried books asking for autographs.

Obama thanked the people in the room for being jury and being ready to stand up to the task.

His White House predecessor, George W. Bush, was also called to court two years ago, BTV reminds.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Barack Obama, court, jury duty
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria