Barack Obama Appeared in Court after being Summoned for Jury Duty

Former US President Barack Obama was summoned by a court in Chicago after receiving a letter obliging him to become a jury in court for a case.

Obama, however, quickly left the courtroom after he was dismissed at random, as is the American practice, like many other potential jurors.

The former president arrived with a motorcade, accompanied by bodyguards, and was expected by some of his fellow citizens who carried books asking for autographs.

Obama thanked the people in the room for being jury and being ready to stand up to the task.

His White House predecessor, George W. Bush, was also called to court two years ago, BTV reminds.