Barack Obama Appeared in Court after being Summoned for Jury Duty
Former US President Barack Obama was summoned by a court in Chicago after receiving a letter obliging him to become a jury in court for a case.
Obama, however, quickly left the courtroom after he was dismissed at random, as is the American practice, like many other potential jurors.
The former president arrived with a motorcade, accompanied by bodyguards, and was expected by some of his fellow citizens who carried books asking for autographs.
Obama thanked the people in the room for being jury and being ready to stand up to the task.
His White House predecessor, George W. Bush, was also called to court two years ago, BTV reminds.
- » Turkey Detained more than 500 Illegal Migrants who were Heading for Bulgaria and Greece
- » Bulgaria is Among the Countries where the Tiangong-1 Spacecraft Could Crash
- » Pope Francis: Leave the Smartphones During Liturgy
- » Italy Bans the Publication of Photos of Children on Facebook
- » Trump Declared 7 November as the National Day of the Victims of Communism
- » Today the Louvre Museum Branch in Abu Dhabi will be Formally Opened