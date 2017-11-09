Mayor of Sofia: The Capital is Ready for the Winter

Cleaning companies in Sofia have the necessary equipment and materials to handle the winter conditions. This has shown the inspections of the Sofia Inspectorate carried out in the last two weeks, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova told BNT.

"The organization introduced in recent years will continue to exist with wait for a meteorological forecast about snowstorm with 68 specially design stops ready to deploy the equipment so that no time will be lost when it starts snowing. The Sofia Inspectorate exercises strict control, as the control of the companies' operations takes place in real terms through the grid system. The public transport stops have to be cleared up in the morning by 7.30, with just one unclean stop there is the penalty of 2000 leva. The penalty is also for the road lanes - at over 5% of the uncleaned area nothing is paid. So companies know this and I hope they have the organization we will control in the course of the job, "she said.