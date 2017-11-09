Bulgaria is Among the Countries where the Tiangong-1 Spacecraft Could Crash

Debris from the Tiangong-1 Chinese space station is likely to fall between 42 and 43 parallel in the northern hemisphere, warns Holger Krag in a press release from the European Space Agency, reports Nova TV. This is expected to happen between January and March next year.

At this latitude in Europe are Spain, France, Italy, Montenegro, Albania, Serbia, Macedonia and Bulgaria. Although scientists narrowed the spatial and temporal range of the likely collision, calculations still can not be made with 100 percent accuracy.

The European Space Agency is organizing large-scale surveillance with dozens of astronomers to make the most accurate forecast where and when Tiangong-1 will fall. ESA commits to notify the authorities of the country concerned of the danger at the earliest possible moment.

Tiangong-1 Station is uninhabited since 2013, and in 2016 ground control lost communication connection with the craft. The spacecraft, known as the "Heavenly Palace", is 12 meters long and weighs 8.5 tonnes.

It is currently circling the Earth at a distance of 300 kilometers, but the height gradually decreases. When it enters the atmosphere, most of Tiangong-1 will burn. However, due to its massive size, it is likely that large debris will reach the Earth, Nova TV says.