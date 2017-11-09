ATP Finals Presented Grigor Dimitrov and the Other Finalists with an Inspiring Video

Sports | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: ATP Finals Presented Grigor Dimitrov and the Other Finalists with an Inspiring Video atpworldtour.com

Several Days until the start of the ATP finals in London, where fans will watch the 8 best tennis players in the calendar year.

Grigor Dimitrov came into the group of World No. 1 Rafael Nadal for the ATP Final Masters in London.

The Bulgarian will make his debut in the final Masters after an extraordinary season, winning three titles - Brisbane, Sofia and Cincinnati.

Apart from Nadal, Dominic Thiem and David Goffin are also in the group of the best Bulgarian tennis players. Grigor and the other three mentioned are in the Pete Sampras group, and Federer, Zverev, Cilic and Sock are in the Boris Becker group.

The tournament starts from 12.11 (Sunday) and will last until November 19th.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, ATP finals, tennis, video
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria