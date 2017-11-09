Mariah Carey is Also Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Former bodyguard of American singer Mariah Carey plans to sue her for sexual harassment and humiliation of human dignity, reports inews.

Bodyguard Michael Anello claims that Carey humiliated him and his colleagues and called them Nazis, skinheads, and members of the Ku Klux Klan, and was also personally harassing him.

For example, Anello points to a case when Carey, on the pretext of having to carry luggage, invited him to her hotel room and was dressed only in a "transparent robe."

The bodyguard tried to leave, but the singer did not allow him and insisted to help her with the suitcases, and then Anello managed to get out of the room avoiding any physical contact.