The President Handed the Bulgarian Flag of the New Expedition to Antarctica
"Bulgarian scientists, supported by the state, recognized the immense importance of Antarctica decades ago," said President Rumen Radev in his address to the members of the 26th Bulgarian Antarctic expedition days before the researchers left for the Bulgarian St. Kliment Ohridski Researchers' center on the Livingston Island.
At an official ceremony at the Dondukov Emblem Hall 2, the President praised the scientists for their motivation, courage and dedication and handed over the national flag to the head of the expedition Prof. Hristo Pimpirev.
Our base was founded in 1988, and since 1993 we have a Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, the head of state reminded.
