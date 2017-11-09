Ambulances Activated the Sirens to Honour a Doctor
With sirens and lights of the ambulances, the workers in "Emergency Aid" in Rousse paid their last respects to Dr. Krasimir Yordanov - a protagonist in the documentary "Sofia's Last Ambulance" and one of the emblems of the Emergency Aid in Bulgaria.
At exactly 13:30, when the ceremony began in Sofia, the Rousse medics bowed their head for their colleague, who died at the age of 55.
