Ambulances Activated the Sirens to Honour a Doctor

With sirens and lights of the ambulances, the workers in "Emergency Aid" in Rousse paid their last respects to Dr. Krasimir Yordanov - a protagonist in the documentary "Sofia's Last Ambulance" and one of the emblems of the Emergency Aid in Bulgaria.

At exactly 13:30, when the ceremony began in Sofia, the Rousse medics bowed their head for their colleague, who died at the age of 55.

