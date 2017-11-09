2/3 of Bulgarians do not Want to Pay with Card, but by Phone

Bulgarian cardholders are very interested in the possibility to pay via their mobile phone, according to the mastercard MasterIndex 2017. According to the survey, two-thirds of the active cardholders in Bulgaria want to pay with their smartphone at a store by bringing the mobile device to a contactless terminal as well as online via a mobile application. The biggest interest in the option (over 70%) is shown by users in the age groups 18-24 and 25-34.

At present, users in our country use their mobile phone mainly for calls (93%), access to social networks (53%), surfing the Internet (36%), chatting (29%), working and accessing e-mail (27%) and photos (25%).

If they were able to use their payment card through their mobile phone, consumers would use the service mainly for shopping in a supermarket (42%), paying bills (38%), and buying clothes and shoes (26%). Every fifth of those interested in such a service would pay bills in restaurants, cafes and bars, and every sixth would use it to buy a ticket for transport.