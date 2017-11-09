Bulgarian Criminal Group has been Stopped in Spain

Crime | November 9, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Criminal Group has been Stopped in Spain

The Spanish authorities have stopped a criminal group involving 31 people, all of Bulgarian origin, Nova reported, quoting the National Guard.

Among the detainees are 19 women, and there are minors. Investigators have found that the leaders are three.

The operation was under the name "Bulgaris".

They have been involved in theft, with more than 184 robberies being reported. The investigation began in June last year after police received complaints from robbed people. During the arrests 2500 euros, telephones, cards and other items have been seized.

Tags: Spain, Bulgarian, criminal group, detained
