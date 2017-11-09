Bulgarian Criminal Group has been Stopped in Spain
Crime | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 08:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Spanish authorities have stopped a criminal group involving 31 people, all of Bulgarian origin, Nova reported, quoting the National Guard.
Among the detainees are 19 women, and there are minors. Investigators have found that the leaders are three.
The operation was under the name "Bulgaris".
They have been involved in theft, with more than 184 robberies being reported. The investigation began in June last year after police received complaints from robbed people. During the arrests 2500 euros, telephones, cards and other items have been seized.
- » Mariah Carey is Also Being Accused of Sexual Harassment
- » BGN 60 000 were Stolen from a Blasted ATM in Sofia
- » 10 People were Detained for Activities Related to Terrorism in France and Switzerland
- » 26 Bodies of Raped Teenage Girls Emerged Near the Coast of Italy
- » One Killed in an Attack on a Television Station in Kabul
- » Serbian Customs Officers have Discovered Illegal Migrants in Bulgarian Truck
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)