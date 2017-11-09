Trump from China: There is a Solution for North Korea

There is a solution to the problem with North Korea. This was stated by US President Donald Trump after meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, Reuters reported.

"The meeting this morning was great, we discussed North Korea and I really believe there is a solution to this," Trump said.

He did not specify whether he would put pressure on Xi to impose new restrictions on trade between Beijing and Pyongyang.
North Korea and trade have been at the center of the discussions between the two leaders. Last week, Trump once again criticized the huge trade surplus of China's trade with the US, defining it as "humiliating" for the American people, and accused Beijing in unfair trade practices. For its part, Beijing calls for the removal of US restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States and exports of high technology.

At the same time, Trump regretted that the previous US administration has allowed US trade with China to come out of rails and stressed that under his leadership, the White House will work to make trade fair for both sides.

