PM Borisov: The Western Balkans to Replace the UK in the EU

Borisov again resorted to exotic rhetorical techniques and in the center of the European Commission in Brussels spoke about war against Europe to ask for more money for defense and defense capabilities be directed to countries such as Bulgaria.

"Where are the first line of defense, if you talk about war or preparation for war. Once you spend those billions throughout Europe under NATO, let's have a clearer position where and how to be deployed." This is what Borisov said in Brussels to the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker after protocol meeting of the Bulgarian government with all EU commission regarding Bulgarian Presidency of the EU from January 1, 2018.

Borisov said that Bulgaria supports the so-called PESCO, ie enhanced cooperation in defense , but expressed displeasure about increased funding for defense and in particular - their allocation. "We start by the method of elementary algebra or arithmetic. We give more money for defense, if someone will attack us, is not that correct ? "Borisov continued. In a journalistic question: "Who will attack us?," Borisov replied that he also asked the European Commission to give him an answer as to where the threats would come from.

He then advised "to make these borders stronger, to deploy armies, artillery, missiles, airplanes there." Borissov added that Bulgaria supports the idea of ​​a major revision of the defense capabilities in the EU, of the available combat equipment and possible replacement The prime minister also criticized world diplomacy for failing to do well because "these wars should cease." EC President Jean-Claude Juncker has remained speechless on Borisov's analysis, noting that there are no geopolitical threats to Europe during the Bulgarian Eurocommission.

The Western Balkans to replace the UK

The approach of the Western Balkans to the EU will be the No.1 issue of the Bulgarian EU Presidency, it is clear from the calendar of events. This topic will be at the heart of the summit in Sofia on May 17, 2018, which will be in the format 27 plus the 6 countries of the Western Balkans. It is believed that Serbia and Montenegro are the most advanced on the way to the EU, and in the words of Minister Liliana Pavlova Bulgaria will strive on May 17th the countries in the region to get a fair idea of ​​the future of their European integration. There will hardly be any specific dates or a roadmap for starting negotiations. It is more likely that the countries in the region will receive proposals aimed at real convergence with the EU, such as the abolition of roaming and assistance for specific infrastructure and energy projects. A roadmap for roaming with the EU in the Western Balkans will be presented on 17 May, Pavlova said. Surprisingly, in response to a Serbian media question, Juncker boldly said that his expectations are before 2025 that Serbia and Montenegro will become EU members. Earlier, he explained that in the spring he is going to tour the countries of the Western Balkans starting from Varna. The accession of the Western Balkans to the EU was a "continental need".

Before Juncker, Borisov presented his geopolitical vision of the region, explaining that the Western Balkans would replace the UK in the EU. "This is a rare chance for the Balkan Peninsula to replace the United Kingdom, the region has beautiful scenery, industrious peoples, an extraordinary cultural heritage that could be of interest to the whole of Europe, wonderful nations, a wonderful region from the Black to the Adriatic Sea", Borisov explained.