Archaeologists Discover First Ever Prehistoric Remains in Downtown of Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia, No Thracian Traces
Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 8, 2017, Wednesday // 23:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Pieces of 7,000-year-old Chalcolithic pottery are the first prehistory finds ever from the downtown of the Bulgarian capital Sofia. Photo: TV grab from BNT via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
For the very first time archaeologists have found prehistoric traces of human life in the very downtown of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia – 7,000-year-old Chalcolithic (Aeneolithic, Copper Age) pottery – which comes close to the age of the Slatina Neolithic Settlement in Sofia’s Slatina Quarter.
For the very first time archaeologists have found prehistoric traces of human life in the very downtown of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia – 7,000-year-old Chalcolithic (Aeneolithic, Copper Age) pottery – which comes close to the age of the Slatina Neolithic Settlement in Sofia’s Slatina Quarter.
Learn more HERE!
*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.
- » Archaeologists Found Chariots of Chinese Funeral Procession that are 2400 Years Old
- » Archaeologists Discover Perfectly Preserved 2000-Year-Old Roman Ship in Black Sea Off Bulgaria’s Coast
- » Archaeologists Find Shrines in Ancient Heraclea Sintica in Southwest Bulgaria, Evidence of Row with Roman City Parthicopolis
- » Archaeologists Find Alexander the Great, Lysimachus’ Iron-Making Center underneath Thracian Mound in Southeast Bulgaria
- » Archaeologists May Have Found Mint of Ancient Roman City Serdica in Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia
- » Pieces of Silver Thracian Wreath Unearthed in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)