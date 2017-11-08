Archaeologists Discover First Ever Prehistoric Remains in Downtown of Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia, No Thracian Traces

Bulgaria: Archaeologists Discover First Ever Prehistoric Remains in Downtown of Bulgaria’s Capital Sofia, No Thracian Traces Pieces of 7,000-year-old Chalcolithic pottery are the first prehistory finds ever from the downtown of the Bulgarian capital Sofia. Photo: TV grab from BNT via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

For the very first time archaeologists have found prehistoric traces of human life in the very downtown of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia – 7,000-year-old Chalcolithic (Aeneolithic, Copper Age) pottery – which comes close to the age of the Slatina Neolithic Settlement in Sofia’s Slatina Quarter.

