Lilyana Pavlova: Preparations For Bulgaria's EU Presidency Are Over

''At today's meeting highlights have been put both on the organization and on the policy level. Personally, Jean-Claude Juncker announced that our ministers are ready. Preparation are over and we are starting to perform the tasks.'' This was announced by Minister Lilyana Pavlova, a reporter of Novinite.com has reported. 

" We have received full support for the slogan: “United We Stand Strong!" It is now fully valid for Europe. The Western Balkans are an important topic. We have identified 4 priorities:

- the future of Europe and the financial framework
- The European Perspective and the Connectivity of the Western Balkans
- security and stability in Europe
- development of the single and digital market

''At all points, we have support. The program is ambitious and we have to work for it'', Pavlova explained.

She added that on May 17, 2018 in Sofia, there will be a major meeting to comment on the dropping of roaming for the Western Balkans.

