Borisov: Bulgaria is Ready to take the Lead of the Council of the European Union

"Our ambition is during the Bulgarian presidency to make the Union stronger and more sustainable," added Boyko Borissov at the joint meeting between the Bulgarian government and the European Commission.

Borisov also said that the motto of the Bulgarian presidency "Unity Makes Power" is a lesson learned from our own history and that is why Bulgaria will work for the unity of the Union. The Bulgarian ministers also presented the presidency's priorities - Security and Migration, Western Balkans, Europe of Competitiveness and Future of Cohesion Policy as well as Digitalisation of the EU.