Juncker: I Like the Motto of the Bulgarian EU Presidency - "United We Stand Strong"

Europe is part of Bulgaria's DNA and since the first day of its accession to the EU, it has been behaving like one of the founders of the Union, while some of the founders are not always acting as such. This is what EC President Jean-Claude Juncker said at a press conference in Brussels after the meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov about the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency and the joint meeting of the Borisov 3 Cabinet and the College of Commissioners, our correspondent reported.

"We have made some fruitful discussions on various issues, thanks to the Bulgarian Commissioner, Mariya Gabriel, who does a great job here. Bulgaria is not a new country for me because I was the one who signed the accession treaty in 2005 because I was the President of the European Council, "Juncker said.

"I like the motto of the Bulgarian Presidency -"United We Stand Strong ". It is true and must be proven. And it will be proved during the 6th month of the Bulgarian presidency. Bulgaria will be the capital of Europe during these six months, and this is a unique opportunity for this beautiful country, for the wonderful Bulgarian people to prove, to demonstrate that Bulgarians know what Europe is like., "added Jean-Claude Juncker.

The President of the European Council also underlined his desire for Bulgaria to join the Eurozone. 

