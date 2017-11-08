Italy Bans the Publication of Photos of Children on Facebook
World | November 8, 2017, Wednesday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An Italian court bans the publication of photos of children on Facebook if one of the parents disagrees.
Old photos must be removed from the social network in case one parent forbids posting. The Italian authorities warn that even if it appears innocent, displaying children's pictures poses risks. Images with children can be used by pedophile sites or provide harmful information.
The court decision was taken after a divorced father won a lawsuit against the mother for publishing pictures of their child.
- » Trump Declared 7 November as the National Day of the Victims of Communism
- » Today the Louvre Museum Branch in Abu Dhabi will be Formally Opened
- » Elon Musk will meet with Recep Erdogan in Ankara
- » Trump to North Korea: "Do not Underestimate us, do not Test our Patience"
- » Moscow: More than 54,000 Militants of Illegal Groups have been Killed in Syria
- » Democrat Bill de Blasio Won a Second Term as Mayor of New York
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)