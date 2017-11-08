Italy Bans the Publication of Photos of Children on Facebook

An Italian court bans the publication of photos of children on Facebook if one of the parents disagrees.

Old photos must be removed from the social network in case one parent forbids posting. The Italian authorities warn that even if it appears innocent, displaying children's pictures poses risks. Images with children can be used by pedophile sites or provide harmful information.

The court decision was taken after a divorced father won a lawsuit against the mother for publishing pictures of their child.

